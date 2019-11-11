2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Final batch of Black Stars players expected tonight

The final batch of players invited for Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa are expected in the country on Monday night.

Ghanasoccernet understands the players started arriving on Sunday with Kwesi Appiah likely to have a full house by Tuesday morning.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan who were in action for their English clubs on Saturday are among the first players to arrive for the match.

They are joined by the other players who played for their clubs on Friday and Saturday.

The team will start preparations in Accra on Monday with their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They will move to Cape Coast, venue for the match, to continue preparations for Thursday.

Ghana will be hoping for winning start against Bafana Bafana.