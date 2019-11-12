2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ghana captain Andre Ayew anticipates tough tests in Group C

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew insists Ghana's Group for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is very tough.

The Black Stars will battle with South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tomé and Principe in Group C.

"We are in a hard group both Sudan and South Africa we have met them,'' the Swansea City star after Monday's training session in Accra.

"Right now every national team have their qualities. We have to know how to block their qualities and use ours at the end of the day.

Even though Ayew believes the Black Stars are in a difficult group, he thinks Ghana have great players to sail through at the end of the qualifiers.

"Ghana have a great players, we have a players who are confident, we have players who wants to prove for a point and we have a players who wants to die for the nation," he said.

"I can tell you for now this qualifications is going to be difficult but we will sail through."

Ghana open the qualifications for Africa's premier tournament on Thursday as they tackle South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium.

The Black Stars will play Sao Tomé four days later in the second group game.

By Nuhu Adams