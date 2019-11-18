2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ghana open lead in Group C after win in Sao Tome

The Black Stars have opened a three points lead in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications following a narrow victory over Sao Tomé and Principe.

Jordan Ayew scored from the spot in the 50th minute of the game to give Ghana a much important 1-0 win at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho on Monday, making it two wins out of two.

Ghana beat South Africa 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium four days ago in the opener of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars have six points to top the group followed by Sudan and South Africa with three points respectively whereas Sao Tomé languish bottom of the log.

Ghana's next game in the qualifications is against Sudan at home in August 2020.