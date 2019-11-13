2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ghana's starting line up against South Africa - Kudus, Gideon to start

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is likely to hand debutantes Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah their first start for the Black Stars on Thursday when they take on South Africa in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The explosive Nordsjaelland midfielder, who is taken the Danish top-flight by storm this season has been impressive playing behind the two strikers since joining the Black Stars on Tuesday.

The teenage with power in both feet has been deployed in training behind the striking pair of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew as they have relied on the youngster to fight and provide them with his laser guided passes.

The 19-year-old graduate of the Right to Dream Academy has been impressive in training and has not shown any signs of anxiety since being handed the chance to train with the big boys.

Another debutante likely to start is highly rated left-back Gideon Mensah who has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona after impressing in Austria before securing a move to Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Mensah will profit from the injury to Lumor Agbenyenu, who has pulled out of the team because of the injury setback, as he has also shown his talents in training.

Most of the players to start the match are regular players of the national team with playmaker Thomas Partey likely to be deployed in the heart of midfield to control the game in the absence of Mubarak Wakaso.

South Africa based Richard Ofori will start the match with Reading defender Andy Yiadom certain to play from the right back.

In-form Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo will partner Kasim Adams at the heart of the defence while Patrick Twumasi and Alfred Duncan will play at the right and left wing respectively.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ghana's likely starting team:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Adams, Thomas Partey, Patrick Twumasi, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Alfred Duncan.