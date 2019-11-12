2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Injuries ravage Ghana squad ahead of South Africa match

Ghana's squad for double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers have been rocked by injuries.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah invited 21 players for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome Principe but he will not have all players available as injuries have ruled out four.

Harrison Afful was the first to pull out followed by Mubarak Wakaso who broke his hand and has undergone successful surgery.

On Monday, debutants Mohammed Salisu and Christopher Antwi-Adjei also withdrew from the squad. Salisu is due to injury while Antwi-Adjei, born in Germany, is yet to receive Ghanaian passport.

Kwesi Appiah, has, however, managed to replace Harrison Afful and Mubarak Wakaso in the squad with Hearts of Oak's Fatawu Mohammed and Gideon Mensah respectively.

Ghana will open their qualifying campaign against South Africa on Thursday before travelling to face Sao Tome and Principe.