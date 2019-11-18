2021 AFCON qualifiers – Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana Preview & Prediction

THE FACTS

When does Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana kick off? Monday 18th November, 2019 – 1300 GMT (Ghana time)

Where is Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana being played? Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, Sao Tome

What TV channel is Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana on? Ghanasoccernet.com

Where can I stream Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana? Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana will be streamed live on this site

Where can I get tickets for Sao Tome & Principe vs Ghana? Tickets can be purchased at the stadium on the day of the match

THE TEAM NEWS

SAO TOME & PRINCIPE

Sao Tome & Principe have never qualified for the AFCON finals and opened their 2021 qualifying group stage campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat away from home against Sudan.

They conceded the opening goal in the eighth minute so were already 1-0 down when they were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute after midfielder Aldaire Santos was sent-off and thereafter they never looked likely to salvage anything from the match.

Although competitive wins are rare for Sao Tome they won their last competitive home match, a 2-1 victory against Mauritius in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification preliminary round last month.

GHANA

Four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Ghana made a strong start to their qualifying campaign for the 2021 finals with a 2-0 win against South Africa on Thursday at the Cape Coast stadium.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the first half and substitute Kudus celebrated his first cap by finding the net late on in the second to see off the challenge of South Africa.

Ghana will be expecting to leave with nothing less than three points as they have an excellent record in AFCON qualifying with only two defeats from their last 26 qualifying games.

THE PREDICTION

Ghana made a good start to their quest for qualification with a 2-0 win against South Africa and they will be looking to make it two wins from two matches with victory against Sao Tome & Principe who are the lowest ranked team in the group. Ghana have sufficient quality to ensure they don’t have any kind of slip up in this match and expect them to leave with a comfortable enough victory.