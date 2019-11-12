2021 AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa arrive in Cape Coast ahead of Ghana clash

South Africa have landed in Cape Coast ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match with Ghana.

They arrived in Accra on Monday night and moved straight to the Central Regional capital where the match will be played on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana are expected to train on Tuesday afternoon at the match venue, Cape Coast Stadium.

Black Stars will also arrive in Cape Coast on Tuesday to continue their preparations which started in Accra on Monday.

Thursday's clash is the first official meeting since a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage clash which the Black Stars won 2-1.

Prior to this year's AFCON the Black Stars drew 0-0 with South Africa in a pre-tournament friendly played in Dubai.