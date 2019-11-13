2021 AFCON qualifiers: South Africa goalkeeper Williams urges teammates to brace for hostile reception against Ghana

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has urged his teammates to brace for a hostile reception when they battle Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana will face the four-time African champions in their opening match in group C.

Ghana has chosen the Cape Coast stadium as the venue in a move aimed at galvanizing support for the Black Stars.

And SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams admits the fans will be hostile but urges focus.

“On the continent‚ tactics are different to win games and that makes it difficult‚" he said.

"You also have big crowds who will be backing their international stars.

"Some of those international stars play in high quality games every week.

“Sometimes here at home you go to Thohoyandou Stadium and you can see that the guys don’t fancy it‚ but I am always up for the challenge.

"Ghana are taking us to another venue and not in Accra‚ that is going to make it difficult for us.

"We just have to take it as a challenge by going out there to play our normal game and hopefully get a good result.”