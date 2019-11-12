2021 AFCON qualifiers: South Africa hold first training session in Cape Coast ahead of Ghana match

South Africa held their first training session in Cape Coast on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana had their chance to play on the Cape Coast Stadium pitch where the match will played at 1900 GMT.

Coach Molefi Ntseki trained for nearly two hours as they prepared for the game with no injury concerns.

The team arrived in Ghana on Monday evening and moved straight to Cape Coast after the two hour bus ride from Accra.

Having rested enough since they arrived in the small hours, coach Ntseki put his players through their paces at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of the game on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana were originally scheduled to arrive in the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday but changed their plans to ensure early acclimatization.

This means they will have two days of preparations in Ghana before they take on the Black Stars to ensure they can give off their best in the game.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.