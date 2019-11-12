2021 AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa to train in Cape Coast today ahead of Ghana clash

South Africa will train for the first time in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Black Stars.

Bafana Bafana who arrived in the West African country on Monday night will train at the Cape Coast Stadium, venue for Thursday clash.

Head coachMolefi Ntseki has no injury concern and will have players available for training.

This will be the first meeting between Ghana and South Africa in an official match since 2015 when they met at the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea. Black Stars won 2-1 thanks to a two second-half strikes from John Boye and Andre Ayew.