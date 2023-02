Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari was named Man of The Match in their comfortable 3-0 win over Accra Great Olympics at The Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, February 2 2023.

Samari was dominant in midfield for Lions and got the opener in the 27th minute.

His goal was followed by a brace from Jacob Amu Mensah on 41 and 51 minutes to ensure that Accra Lions got all 3 points.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante