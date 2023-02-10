2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin pleased with Bechem United draw

Head coach of Aduana Stars Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is satisfied with the point they picked at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park when they played Bechem United away from home on Friday, February 10 2023.

Aduana extend their lead on top of the League standings to five points after holding Bechem United to a goalless draw, and will stay there regardless of the outcome of the other Week 17 Premier League matches.

Despite Kassim Mingles’s side having a lion’s share of ball possession, they failed to make it count in front of goal.

Fabin was delighted with the outcome of the game. He told StarTimes: “Well I think they did their very best. Unfortunately we couldn’t take the few chances that came our way. With a point from this venue I think I’m okay with it…It’s a huge point for us.”

By Suleman Asante

