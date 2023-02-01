2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Caleb Amankwah bags second consecutive MVP award

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has vowed to gift all his family members mobile phones after being named Man of the Match for the second time in two games.

Caleb again was formidable in defence for the Phobians as they drew goalless with Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

The Man of the Match for each Premier League game walks away with a mobile phone, and Amankwah after picking up his second told StarTimes: “As for the phones, I’ve made up my mind to get 8 of them. I have siblings. The first one was for my mum. This is my dad’s. My brother, sister, nephews and nieces are next in line. They should be patient and keep supporting me.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante