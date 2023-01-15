GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Evans Adomako adjudged MVP as Karela stun high-flying Aduana

Published on: 15 January 2023
Evans Adomako

Karela loan signing from Asante Kotoko, Evans Adomako was at the centre of Karela’s shock win over league leaders, Aduana and was picked as Man of the Match.

Adomako scored the only goal of the game as Karela won 1-0 against Aduana at CAM Park on Sunday, January 15 2023. The Nzema based team have now recorded their first win in eight games, having drawn 4 and lost 3 of their last seven.

Karela will hope to draw confidence from this win to steady the ship.

