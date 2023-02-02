GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Ibrahim Tanko reveals his top priority as Karela United coach

Published on: 02 February 2023
Ibrahim Tanko

Newly appointed head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has disclosed that getting his side to score more is the most pressing matter he wants to address now.

Relegation threatened Karela sparked hope into their Premier League campaign after their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Thursday, February 2 2023 February at CAM Park.

Shaibu agrees his side should be more clinical in front of goal if they want to remain in the top flight.

He told StarTimes: “I just got the information from you that we had only 8 goals so now I’ll work everywhere but that will be my prime concern now.”

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

