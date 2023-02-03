GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Man of the Match Abdul Rahman Yaya discloses motivation for Kotoko win

Published on: 03 February 2023
Abdul Rahman Yaya

Karela United defender Rahman Yaya bagged the MVP award for his brilliant performance in their 1-0 victory over Kotoko on Thursday, February 2 2023 at CAM Park.

This is the third time Yaya has won the Man of the Match award. He told StarTimes what inspired the team’s victory: “A new manager has come in and he encouraged us a lot. Our position on the league standings was bad and we knew that another loss would spell doom for us. We were determined to beat Kotoko by all means.”

Karela move from the relegation zone to 14th position after this all important win.

 

By Suleman Asante

