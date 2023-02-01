2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Maxwell Konadu hails Bortey Acquaye after sending off

Legon Cities tactician Maxwell Konadu has heaped praise on his midfielder, Bortey Acquaye after he saw red for pulling down Clinton Appiah of Hearts of Oak.

The Royals held the Phobians to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

Bortey was given his marching orders by the referee two minutes after the recess for a foul on Clinton, who was in a scoring position.

Konadu believes Bortey’s sacrifice helped them pick a point away from home. He told StarTimes: “He took it for the team. I mean it was a red card. The referee did well. It was good for us. But the player did that tactically. The guy could have scored…we don’t know what the outcome would have been.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante