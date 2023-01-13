2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: RTU tactician Baba Nuhu sends note of caution to Premier League contenders

Head Coach of Real Tamale United Baba Nuhu has issued a strong warning to future Premier league opponents.

Nuhu’s side were 3-1 winners over Accra Lions when both teams locked horns in Tamale on Thursday, January 12 2023 to record their fourth consecutive home win.

RTU played with urgency, and are brimming with confidence.

Nuhu says he is positive his side can make the Aliu Mahama Stadium a fortress.

The Black Maidens head coach told StarTimes: “We are working very hard and our tactics is working for us so definitely for now we can say that any team that comes we are going to down them because we are working well…there is nothing fear.”

RTU have moved to 6th place on the league standing, a point behind Accra Lions who are 5th.

RTU will hope to keep up the momentum when they travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

