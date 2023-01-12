2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: RTU tame Lions in Tamale

Real Tamale United maintained their near perfect home run when they beat Accra Lions 3-1 on Thursday January 12, 2023 for their week 12 Premier League fixture.

Nuhu’s side demonstrated they meant business when their danger man Issah Kuka fired the home side into the lead in the 20th minute.

Lions roared back into the game with an equalizer from Abass Samari in the 31st minute.

Mohammed Abdulai put the smiles back on the faces of the home fans by restoring their lead just before the recess when he latched onto a cross from Badu to score RTU’s second.

‘The Pride of the north’ put the game beyond the visitors through an expertly taken spot kick from Mohmamed Sadat in the 57th minute to record their fourth consecutive home win.

RTU have moved to 6th place on the league standing, a point behind Accra Lions.

Lions will hope to bounce back when they face Berekum Chelsea at home for their next game.

For RTU, they will seek to keep up the momentum when they travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC for their next game.

