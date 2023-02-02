GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Seydou Zerbo- Kotoko defeat to Karela self-inflicted

Published on: 02 February 2023
Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Seydou Zerbo has stated that his side shot themselves in the foot resulting in their 1-0 loss to Karela United on Thursday, February, 2 2023 at CAM Park.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t make it count in goals.

It was the ‘Pride and Passion’ side who broke the deadlock by scoring the only goal of the game on 63 minutes through a spot kick converted by Samuel Atta Kumi.

Zerbo believes his boys’ failure to convert their chances culminated in the loss. He told StarTimes: “The difference is we had the chances to score goals. We defeat ourselves because we had all the chances to score a goal. We couldn’t score and eventually the referee gave unwarranted penalty to them and they have their goal to score.”

 

By Suleman Asante

