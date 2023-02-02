2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Slavko Matic left disheartened after Legon Cities draw

Hearts of Oak tactician Slavko Matic has expressed disappointment at his team’s inability to secure all 3 points at home against Legon Cities on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

Despite playing with a man advantage for most part of the second half, the Phobians were held to a goalless draw by Maxwell Konadu’s side. Bortey Acquaye of Cities saw red in the 47th minute for pulling down Hearts of Oak's Clinton Appiah.

Matic couldn’t hide his frustration after full time. He told StarTimes: “A lot of things we do not need to do, we do. We know exactly how they will play but reaction wasn’t good…how you play 11 against 10, somebody has to take responsibility. We didn’t do that, a lot of mistakes.”

“Patience, responsibility we didn’t have that and we lose 2 points”, the Serbian added.

By Suleman Asante

