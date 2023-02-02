2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- King Faisal 2-3 Medeama SC

Medeama had to utilize every weapon in their armory to secure victory over a resilient King Faisal on Wednesday, February 1 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

King Faisal took the lead on 14 minutes through Abdul Latif. The visitors restored parity in the 21st minute through Nurudeeen Abdulai. Vincent Atingo got a second for Umar Rabi’s side six minutes later.

After recess, Kwasi Donsu gave Medeama a two goal cushion by scoring their third in the 49th minute.

Joseph Gordon pulled one back for King Faisal in the 59th minute, but Medeama hanged on to ensure all 3 points were in the bag.

Medeama move to 10th on the League standings with 20 points and King Faisal are in 15th position with 17 points.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante