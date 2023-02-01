GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- Kotoku Royals 3-2 Bibiani Gold Stars

Published on: 01 February 2023
2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 15 Match Report- Kotoku Royals 3-2 Bibiani Gold Stars

Kotoku Royals recorded their third win of the season by beating Goldstars at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

Royals broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Richard Dzikoe. They doubled their lead four minutes later through Andy Kumi.

Goldstars were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute which Ibrahim Laar converted to pull one back for the visitors.

Andy Kumi got his second on 70 minutes to restore their two-goal advantage.

Abednego Tetteh got a second for Goldstars in the 85th minute but was not enough to stop relegation threatened Kotoku Royals from returning to winning ways.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more