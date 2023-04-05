2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs King Faisal

Reigning champions Asante Kotoko will play local rivals King Faisal in a highly anticipated clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

The fixture was originally slated to take place last month but was rescheduled due to the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, which were held at the same venue.

Kotoko will be looking to build on their commanding performance against Real Tamale United over the weekend, where they secured a resounding 4-0 victory at home. The Porcupine Warriors will be determined to extend their unbeaten run in the league and defend their title.

King Faisal, who currently sit in 13th place in the league with 31 points from 25 games played, will be hoping for a win to boost their position on the table. A victory in this game could potentially move them up to ninth place.

In their last outing, the Insha Allah lads secured a narrow 1-0 win over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be looking to carry that momentum into the city derby.

The match is set to kick off at 7:00 pm local time, and football fans across Ghana are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two fierce rivals.