2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 4-0 Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko responded to their recent poor form with a resounding performance to claim a convincing 4-0 win against 10-man Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday evening.

The Porcupines had failed to win in their previous two games, and were expected to struggle against Real Tamale United, who were unbeaten in seven games.

However, the match turned in Kotoko's favour when Real Tamale United goalkeeper Osei Yaw was sent off for handling the ball outside the box after just 33 minutes.

Kotoko took advantage of their numerical superiority and dominated proceedings, scoring four goals in the process.

Augustine Agyapong opened the scoring for the home side in the 37th minute, before Stephen Mukwala added a second from the penalty spot just two minutes into the second half.

Mukwala was on the scoresheet again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0, before Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his debut goal for Kotoko in added time to put the icing on the cake.

The win will come as a huge relief for Kotoko, who had been struggling for form in recent weeks.

The performance was a reminder of their quality, and will give them confidence going into their next fixture. Real Tamale United, on the other hand, will be disappointed with the result, but can take heart from their impressive run of form prior to the match.