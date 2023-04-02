2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Kotoku Royals 1-1 Medeama

Medeama's impressive winning streak came to a halt on Sunday afternoon in Dawu, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

The match saw Medeama aiming to continue their recent run of success, having won their previous three matches without conceding a single goal.

Despite playing away from home, Medeama wasted no time in asserting their dominance, and were quick to take the lead with a well-taken goal from Jonathan Sowah in the 22nd minute. However, the Royals refused to give up, and fought hard to find an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the dying moments of the game, as Andy Kumi rose to the occasion and scored a crucial goal to salvage a point for his team.

The goal was met with wild celebrations from the home fans, who were delighted to see their team secure a hard-fought draw against one of the league's top sides.

Despite the disappointment of dropping points, Medeama can take comfort in the fact that they still remain unbeaten in their last four matches.

The draw sees them move up to third place in the league table, while the Royals remain rooted to the bottom of the standings