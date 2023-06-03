2022/2023 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Solomon Sarfo Taylor scored the only goal as Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium against Accra Lions.

The Porcupine Warriors got off to a great start and could have been up by two goals after Solomon Sarfo and Enoch Morrison came close.

Accra Lions' main threat came from the right with winger Evans Botchway causing troubles for the Kotoko defence.

Kotoko recovered quickly and took the lead after Sarfo Taylor met a brilliant cross from the left.

Lions had chances to level after Botchway sent a cross to Seidu Bassit, but the striker effort was well defended by Asante Kotoko.

Bassit took advantage of an opportunistic throw in but the indecision of the striker gave the Porcupine Warriors a let off.

The visitors went into the break with the advantage but Lions returned strong, creating early chances. '

Bassit and Abass Samari almost got the equalizer for Accra Lions after meeting two fine cross from Reemeber Boateng.

Kotoko's best chance came when Sarfo Taylor was sent through by Georges Mfegue, but the forward failed to make it count.

Accra Lions were only denied in the final minutes by the brilliance of goalkeeper Moise Pouaty.