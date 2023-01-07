2022/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 11 Match Report- Accra Lions 3-1 Legon Cities

Accra Lions returned to winning ways with a cruising 3-1 victory over regional rivals Legon Cities at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Late goals from Evans Ampofo, Solomon Oppong and Majeed Maswud ensured Lions climb to second place after securing their first win in five matches.

Accra Lions, who have been forced to adopt the Red Bull Arena as their home due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, dominated the early exchanges and should have been up through Hagan Frimpong.

On the other hand, Kwabena Adu Meider came close for Legon Cities.

Few minutes later, Abass Samari nearly scored before Fredrick Asante had the chance to give Lions the opener but missed a glorious opportunity just as half time approched.

After the break, coach James Francis rang in a double substitution, bringing on Baba Salifu and Majeed Maswud for Daniel Awuni and Asante respectively. Ibrahim Issa and Solomon Oppong also replaced Remember Boateng and Abass Samari.

With 13 minutes remaining, Ampofo gave Lions the lead with a goal of the season contender.

Second half substitute Oppong doubled the lead seven minutes later after a brilliant piece of play by Accra Lions.

Just before the final whistle, Maswud sealed victory after connecting to an Oppong pass.

Legon Cities had a late consolation through Samuel Armah.