2022/23 Division One League to start on September 30

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the 2022/23 Division One League will begin across the three Zones on September 30.

"This follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association," a statement read.

"The Division One League fixtures for the upcoming season is scheduled to be released on or before Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to enable clubs prepare adequately for the new season.

"The date for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs and the Women’s Premier League clubs.

"It must be noted also that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.

"By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note and act accordingly."