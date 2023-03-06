2022/23 Divisions One League: Week 17 Match Report – Baffour Academy 4-0 Berekum Arsenal

Baffour Academy thrashed Berekum Arsenal 4-0 when the two sides clashed at the Nana Konamansah Park on Monday, March 6 2023 for their Week 17 fixture.

Two goals in either half of the game ensured that all 3 points were secured for the home side.

Jamil Tijani opened the scoring for Baffour Academy in the 22nd minute. Akwasi Appiah doubled their advantage in the 37th minute. They took their lead into half time.

A brace by Theophilus Tabiri in the second half guaranteed that the visitors were convincingly beaten.

His first on the day and third for his team came in the 49th minute, and his second came in the 84th minute to make it four unanswered goals for his side.

The win moves Baffour to 4th on the Zone One B League standings.

Berekum Arsenal are second to last on the League log.