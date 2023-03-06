2022/23 Divisions One League: Week 17 Match Report – Zone Two

Skyy FC continued their hunt for Premier League football with a win over New Edubiase at the St. Martin Park on Sunday, March 5 2023 thanks to a solitary goal by Baba Musah Hamadu.

The Laegue Leaders take a 5 point lead at the top after that narrow victory.

Second placed Nations FC registered a 2-1 win over Mysterious Dwarfs at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex and will be happy to capitalize on any blip by the leaders.

Dwarfs haven’t won in their last five games and find themselves in the relegation mire.

Nzema Kotoko are in 3rd position on the League standings after beating Basake Holy Stars 1-0 at CAM Park.

Kenpong Football Academy and Asokwa Deportivo drew 1-1 at the Swedru Stadium while Elmina Sharks and Pacific Heroes recorded the same score line when they clashed at the Nduom Stadium.

Asekem FC and WAFA also shared the spoils at the Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong Stadium.

By Suleman Asante

