GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Divisions One League: Week 17 Match Report – Zone Two

Published on: 06 March 2023
2022/23 Divisions One League: Week 17 Match Report – Zone Two

Skyy FC continued their hunt for Premier League football with a win over New Edubiase at the St. Martin Park on Sunday, March 5 2023 thanks to a solitary goal by Baba Musah Hamadu.

The Laegue Leaders take a 5 point lead at the top after that narrow victory.

Second placed Nations FC registered a 2-1 win over Mysterious Dwarfs at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex and will be happy to capitalize on any blip by the leaders.

Dwarfs haven’t won in their last five games and find themselves in the relegation mire.

Nzema Kotoko are in 3rd position on the League standings after beating Basake Holy Stars 1-0 at CAM Park.

Kenpong Football Academy and Asokwa Deportivo drew 1-1 at the Swedru Stadium while Elmina Sharks and Pacific Heroes recorded the same score line when they clashed at the Nduom Stadium.

Asekem FC and WAFA also shared the spoils at the Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong Stadium.

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more