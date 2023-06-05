GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila named MoTM in Kotoko clash

Published on: 05 June 2023
Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila was named Man of the Match in his side's defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The Black Meteors midfielder produced a midfield masterclass despite the 1-0 defeat to the dethroned champions in Accra.

In the final minutes of the game, Nsobila rallied his teammates as they bombarded the Porcupine Warriors with waves of attack.

However, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Moise Poutay was the barrier between Lions and the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Solomon Sarfo Taylor's first half headed secured all three points for the former champions.

Accra Lions will next travel to Bibiani GoldStars for the final game of the season.

