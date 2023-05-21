2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Baba Apiiga named MoTM in victory over Aduana Stars

Accra Lions left-back Baba Apiiga has been named Man of the Match in the big win over Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The defender's deflected freekick gave Lions the lead before he served the assist for the third goal in the 3-0 home win.

The versatile player defended resolutely, stopping Aduana's right side of the attack from causing problems while he also added some attacking threat to Accra Lions.

Having opened the scoring in the 28th minute, the host doubled their lead in the 75th minute through Evans Botchway before Seidu Bassit sealed victory with nine minutes remaining.

Apiiga has been a key player for Accra Lions this season, making 24 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists.