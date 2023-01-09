2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions midfielder Evans Ampofo named MoTM in victory over Legon Cities

Midfielder Evans Ampofo has been named Man of the Match in Accra Lions' 3-1 win against Legon Cities on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra Lions midfield kingpin produced a stellar performance to be crowned player of the match, scoring a goal of the season contender at the WAFA Park.

Ampofo, one of the experienced players in the Lions squad, started in the absence of captain Dominic Nsobila and led by example with a swashbuckling display.

He scored the opener with 13 minutes remaining before Solomon Oppong and Abdul Majeed Maswud sealed victory with late strikes. Legon Cities pulled one back through Samuel Armah.

Accra Lions will next travel to Tamale to play Real Tamale United while Legon Cities host Dreams FC.