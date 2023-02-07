2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko says Kotoko deserved win

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko says Kotoko earned their 4-0 victory over his side when they clashed at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, February 6 2023.

Lions were hoping to make it back to back wins after their 3-0 victory over Great Olympics but the Porcupine Warriors put up a spectacular performance.

New signing Rashid Nortey scored Kotoko’s first goal, followed by a brace from the in-form Stephen Mukwala. Enock Morrison sealed victory for Zerbo’s side with the fourth goal to return them to winning ways.

“I know we deserve to lose than I think to deserve even a point. As you said Kotoko were a better side so they deserve to win of course,” Tanko told StarTimes.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante