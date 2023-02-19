2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Aduana Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin hails side for ‘playing to instruction’ in Hearts win

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised his team for executing their strategy to perfection on the pitch when they played Accra Hearts Oak in the capital on Sunday, February 19 2023.

The Ogya Boys silenced Hearts of Oak with a 2-0 win thanks to a brace from Isaac Mintah. The forward got his first goal two minutes after recess and netted his second in the 64th minute to seal the victory for Aduana.

Fabin believes his team’s successful implementation of their tactics led to the win.

“I think the boys did very well. Like I told you before, if they play to the instructions and the things that we have rehearsed from training, it will be difficult for Hearts to beat us. I think they played to instructions and things worked for us so we thank God for the results,” Fabin told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong at full time.

Aduana stretch their lead at the top of the League standings to 5 points after the win.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante