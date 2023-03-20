GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: David Ocloo vows to put smiles on the faces of Hearts fans

Published on: 20 March 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: David Ocloo vows to put smiles on the faces of Hearts fans

Assistant coach of Premier League giants Hearts of Oak David Ocloo has promised his team will continue to make their fans happy by winning their games.

Hearts of Oak left it late to beat Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 19 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Caleb Amankwah headed in a free-kick in stoppage to secure all 3 points for the Phobians.

Ocloo couldn’t hide his excitement about the win. “I am elated. I’m so excited”, he told StarTimes after full time.

“I would like to thank them (Hearts fans) for their support. I really appreciate what they did today. They should keep it up and we will not disappoint them. We will keep putting smiles on their faces”, he added.

Hearts of Oak are away to Karela for their next game.

 

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more