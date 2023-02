Samartex FC midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh scored twice in their 3-0 thrashing of RTU at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, February 19 2023.

The enterprising midfielder scored at the death of half time to break the deadlock and completed his brace by netting his second in the 60th minute.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang made it three in stoppage time.

Apart from the goals, Keyekeh was superb in midfield for The Timber Giants to warrant another MVP award.

By Suleman Asante

