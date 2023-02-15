2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Five goalkeepers with the most clean sheets after first round

The first round of the Ghana Premier League ended over the weekend with some exciting games.

At the end of the round, Aduana Stars sit top of the table and are followed closely by Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.

Their positions at the top of the table is undeniably due to some brilliant performances by their goalkeepers and it is no surprise they have the shot-stoppers with the most clean sheets.

Breaking into that list is Samartex's goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah, who has kept seven clean sheets same as Aduana's Joseph Addo and Hearts of Oak's Richmond Ayi.

Another goalie with seven clean sheets is Medeama's Felix Kyei.

Gregory Sekyere of Berekum Chelsea has been outstanding for the Blues despite their struggles this season in the Ghana Premier League.

The second round of the Ghanaian topflight is set to resume this weekend as the clubs sets sight on ending the campaign in style.