2022/23 Ghana Premier League: GFA names contenders for Goalkeeper of The Month

Five exceptional goalies have been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Month award for January, 2023.

Hearts of Oak's Richmond Ayi, Aduana FC's Joseph Addo and Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal FC are in contention for the award.

The others are Lawrence Ansah of FC Samartex and Dreams FC's Augustine Koomson.

The five have been named in recognition of their performances for their respective Premier League sides last month.

The GFA in collaboration with the National Ex Goalkeepers Union introduced the award scheme for goalkeepers to recognize and encourage shot-stoppers in the topflight league to put out their best.

Here are statistics for last month's nominees: