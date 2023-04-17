2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Godwin Abusah named MoTM in Samartey win over Accra Lions

Defender Godwin Abusah was named Man of the Match following his outstanding display for Samartex in the game against Accra Lions.

Abusah was the rock between the attack of Accra Lions and the goalkeeper of Samartex. The centre-back was difficult to beat as Smartex kept a clean sheet at home.

Dauda Yussif scored the only goal at the Nsenkyire Stadium as Samartex returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.

Both team had chances to score more goals in the game with Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu the busiest on the day.

Samartex travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC while Accra Lions welcome Medeama in their next game in the league.