2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Gold Stars coach Michael Osei disappointed in Prince Owusu after penalty miss against Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei was left frustrated after forward Prince Owusu defied his instructions not to take a spot kick which he subsequently missed.

Gold Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Monday, January 16 2023. The champions took the lead through Stephen Mukwala in stoppage time of the first half. Gold Stars equalized through a Yahaya Adraman spot kick at the start of the second half.

The Golden Boys blew the chance to claim all three points after Prince Owusu missed a penalty awarded his team in the 70th minute.

Michael Osei was unhappy with Owusu’s decision to take the spot kick. He told StarTimes: “The last time he spoiled the same penalty so I told him he shouldn’t play but he was having the confidence that he can score. That is football. What I’m disappointed in him is he should have listened to me. I told him that today is not a day for him to play a penalty.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante