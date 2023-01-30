2022/23 Ghana Premier League: John Eduafo adamant Kotoku Royals will escape relegation despite precarious position

Head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo says he is optimistic his side will survive in the Premier League notwithstanding their 5-1 thrashing by Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 29 2023.

The debutants are deep in the mire having won just 2 of their Premier League games after 14 rounds of matches. They find themselves at the foot of the league log on 7 points.

A return to Division one football stirs Kotoku Royals in the face but Eduafo believes they can turn things around.

He told StarTimes: “We are picking it game by game and gradually we’re coming. Despite the fact that we have lost a game against Kotoko doesn’t mean that we should lose hope of surviving in the relegation. We will still survive. I believe in this.”