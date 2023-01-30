GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: John Eduafo adamant Kotoku Royals will escape relegation despite precarious position

Published on: 30 January 2023
Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo

Head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo says he is optimistic his side will survive in the Premier League notwithstanding their 5-1 thrashing by Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 29 2023.

The debutants are deep in the mire having won just 2 of their Premier League games after 14 rounds of matches. They find themselves at the foot of the league log on 7 points.

A return to Division one football stirs Kotoku Royals in the face but Eduafo believes they can turn things around.

He told StarTimes: “We are picking it game by game and gradually we’re coming. Despite the fact that we have lost a game against Kotoko doesn’t mean that we should lose hope of surviving in the relegation. We will still survive. I believe in this.”

