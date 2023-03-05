2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Karela coach Tanko Shaibu satisfied with Dreams stalemate

Karela United head coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has disclosed that his side is happy to return to Aiyinase with a point after they held Dreams FC to a goalless draw when both teams clashed at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, March 4 2023.

Karela approached the game in a cautious manner to ensure they did not concede. They managed to frustrate their hosts and shared the spoils with them after full time which pleased Shaibu.

He told StarTimes: “Yes I was satisfied because they played to our tactics. We needed a point at all cost if not winning that was why we played the same manner”

Shaibu also pointed out that his side always struggle to play on the grass pitches.

“I’ve noticed that my boys are finding it difficult to play on the grass because we are always playing and training on the Astro turf so I think we will work at that and in our subsequent matches I think there will be some changes,” he added.