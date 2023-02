Bechem United tactician Kassim Mingle Ocansey has been named NASCO Coach of The Month for January.

Mingle pipped fellow nominees Baba Nuhu of Real Tamale United and Yaw Preko of Accra Great Olympics to the award.

In the month of January, he guided Bechem United to an impressive three wins, a draw  and a loss.

Coach Mingle will take home a 43 inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited as for emerging as the winner.