2022/23 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal, Kotoku Royals, Tamale City suffer relegation blow

The 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League season has come to an end, and regrettably for King Faisal, Kotoku Royals, and Tamale City FC, their time in the top flight has come to an end.

These three teams ended at the bottom of the table, ensuring their relegation to Ghana's second division.

Six teams were struggling to avoid relegation on the penultimate matchday, however King Faisal, Kotoku Royals, and Tamale City FC were unable to escape.

Kotoku Royals, who earned promotion to the Premier League last season, faced numerous challenges throughout the campaign.

Due to their inability to build their home facility, they were forced to use the Cape Coast Stadium, which had an impact on their performances.

The club's promised assistance did not materialize, and they were forced to struggle away from home.

Despite using the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for a short time, they finished the season at the bottom of the table with 26 points from 34 games.

The Oda-based side lost 3-2 to Karela United in their final game of the season.

Tamale City, another Premier League rookie, had a dismal season that ended in relegation on the final day after losing 3-0 to champions Medeama.

They will now return to the Division One League, where they will join the Royals and King Faisal.

King Faisal fought until the very end, securing a 1-0 victory over RTU on the final day.

However, their efforts fell short, as their accumulated 42 points were not enough to avoid the drop.

It's a disappointing outcome for the team, but they will now shift their focus towards rebuilding and working their way back to the top-flight.

King Faisal, Kotoku Royals, and Tamale City FC will now reflect on their performances, identify areas for improvement, and strive to make a comeback in future seasons.