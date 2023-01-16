GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal's Adu Dwomoh claims MOTM in Tamale City win

Published on: 16 January 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal's Adu Dwomoh claims MOTM in Tamale City win
King Faisal defender Jospeh Adu Dwomoh

King Faisal defender Joseph Adu Dwomoh was named Best Player in his side’s 1-0 win over Tamale City at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, 15 January 2023, in the Ghana Premier League.

The centre back played a pivotal role as Faisal keep a clean sheet to bounce back to winning after drawing in midweek against giants Hearts of Oak.

Before the break, Faisal took the lead through Samuel Adom Antwi.

The midfielder had the easiest task of tapping home into an empty net after a wonderful work by the enterprising Baba Yahaya.

Earlier, Yahaya was denied by the Tamale City goalkeeper after a beautiful pass from Godfred Asiamah.

Five minutes into the second half, Baba Yahaya was brought down just in front of the penalty box.

Asiamah quickly effected it but Tamale City were alert to clear it out.

Gabriel Osei missed a glorious opportunity to double their lead in the 58th minute.

The striker rounded up the goalkeeper but failed to direct the ball into the net.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more