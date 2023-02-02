2022/23 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal's Samuel Boakye is MOTM in defeat to Medeama

Striker Samuel Boakye was named Man of the Match despite his side King Faisal losing 3-2 at home to Medeama on Wednesday.

He was not on target but the assessors selected him.

King Faisal took the lead on 14 minutes through Abdul Latif.

The visitors restored parity in the 21st minute through Nurudeeen Abdulai.

Defender Vincent Atinga got a second for Umar Rabi’s side six minutes later.

After recess, Kwasi Donsu gave Medeama a two goal cushion by scoring their third in the 49th minute.

Joseph Gordon pulled one back for King Faisal after 59 minutes, but Medeama hanged on to ensure all 3 points were in the bag.

Medeama move to 10th on the League standings with 20 points and King Faisal are in 15th position with 17 points.