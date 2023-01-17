2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo saddened by Premier League match officiating

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo has expressed disappointment in the manner some referees oversee games in the Premier League.

Zerbo was speaking to StarTimes after his side’s 1-1 draw game with Gold Stars at Dun’s Park, a match which saw the referee Rustum Senorgbe award the hosts two penalties.

The Burkinabe said: “I am a coach. I can’t gossip or make any complaints about any referees. I train my players on the field but the but the way and manner some referees are handling matches will delay our progress in football in this country.”

