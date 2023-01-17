GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo saddened by Premier League match officiating

Published on: 17 January 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo saddened by Premier League match officiating
Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo has expressed disappointment in the manner some referees oversee games in the Premier League.

Zerbo was speaking to StarTimes after his side’s 1-1 draw game with Gold Stars at Dun’s Park, a match which saw the referee Rustum Senorgbe award the hosts two penalties.

The Burkinabe said: “I am a coach. I can’t gossip or make any complaints about any referees. I train my players on the field but the but the way and manner some referees are handling matches will delay our progress in football in this country.”

By Suleman Asante      

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more