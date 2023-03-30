2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Linda Mtange named MoTM in Hearts of Oak's victory over Accra Lions

Match-winner Linda Mtange scooped the Man of the Match award in the game between Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions on matchday 24.

The Congolese midfielder scored the winner after drilling home following some scrappy defending from the visitors. It was his first goal for the club since joining at the start of the season.

Mtange was Hearts of Oak's brightest spot in the first half after coming close with two long-range efforts.

The victory sends Hearts of Oak third on the Ghana Premier League table, three points off league leaders Aduna Stars.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game at the Accra Sports stadium on Wednesday night, the visitors enjoyed the better share of possesion.

Midfielder Abass Samari came close in the second half and just before the final whistle Baba Apiiga almost gave Lions the leveller.

Hearts of Oak will next face Dreams FC while Accra Lions engage King Faisal.